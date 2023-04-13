Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Patrick Dowling, 26, of Shamokin, three to six months in county jail, 99 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct; consecutive sentence of one-year probation, fines, fees and costs for a second count of disorderly conduct.
• Corey Houser, 26, of Shamokin, time served (126 days) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for recklessly endangering another person; consecutive sentence of one-year probation, fines, fees and costs for simple assault; concurrent sentence of time served (126 days) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for a second count of simple assault.
• Donald Revere, 28, of Shamokin, 18 months probation, fines, fees and costs for simple assault.
• Patty Yost, 44, of Coal Township, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence that expires April 23, credit for time on parole, fees and costs for simple assault; probation revoked and reinstated as previously imposed, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Robert E. Reynolds, 49, of Shamokin, 15 to 30 months in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for criminal conspiracy; concurrent sentence of 15 to 30 months in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of criminal conspiracy; $300 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Jared Wagner, 31, of Shamokin, four to 12 months in county jail, 57 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for criminal mischief; concurrent sentence of four to 12 months in county jail, 57 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Ronald Wills, 34, of Locust Gap, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence with credit for time on parole, fines, fees and costs for simple assault.
• Dustin Hauck, 22, of Watsontown, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for animal cruelty; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of animal cruelty.
• Ana Rivera, 60, of Sunbury, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for intimidating a witness.
• Joaquin Taveras-Espinal, 58, of Milton, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Thomas Bagushinski, 40, of Mount Carmel, three to six months in county jail, 51 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for defiant trespass; concurrent sentence of six to 12 months in county jail, 51 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Cameron Bickel, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Makenna Nork, 21, of Williamsport, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
State Police at Milton DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Christian Ross, 53, of Williamsport, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:17 a.m. April 8 along Interstate 80 westbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Vehicle vs. deer
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Debra Sori, 66, of Danville, was uninjured when troopers said a 2017 Nissan Rogue she was driving struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 8:06 p.m. April 7 along Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County.
One-vehicle crash.
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — James Hommel, 19, of Sunbury, and passenger Madison Varnes, 18, of Mifflinburg, were uninjured when troopers said a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Hommel swerved to avoid striking a deer.
The Jetta then struck a guide rail, boulder and flipped three times. Hommel was issued a warning for maximum speed limits.
Endangering welfare of children
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Chelsea Rogers, 28, of Lewisburg, after receiving a report that someone on Snapchat witnessed her abusing a 1-year-old girl.
The incident occurred at 9:47 a.m. March 24 at Century Village, Buffalo Township Union County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Judith Young, 70, of Montandon, reported the theft of pills.
The incident occurred at 5:34 a.m. March 23 at 182 Jacob St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 42-year-old Milton man reported the theft of a non-operational 2003 Chevy Trailblazer.
The incident was reported to have occurred at 12:11 a.m. April 1 at 1309 N. Front St., Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
PFA violation
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Matthew Mills, 33, of Bloomsburg, was charged after troopers said he violated a protection from abuse order held by a 66-year-old Bloomsburg woman.
The incident occurred at 4:55 p.m. March 31 along River Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles, which occurred between 8:30 a.m. March 27 and 8 a.m. March 2 along Greenbrier Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a total of $360 was stolen from five different cars which were left unlocked. Reported as victims in the incident were Carynn Antolik, 30, Troy Stuck, 63, Victoria Stuck, 57, Sarah Shamp, 39, and Maryjo Snyder, 49, all of Selinsgrove.
State Police at Montoursville Bicycle vs. Jeep
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Hughesville man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 6:22 p.m. April 4 at Route 405 and Sawmill Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Dusty Peteramn, 36, was injured when the bicycle he was riding crossed into traffic and was struck by a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jaydan Loner, 19, of Muncy.
Hit and run
MUNCY — Troopers are investigating a hit and run, which occurred at 4:05 p.m. April 4 along South Washington Street, Muncy.
A 2008 Pontiac fled the scene after troops said it struck the rear of a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Rachael Shoeman, 38, of Lewisburg. No injuries were reported.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Kaiser Brothers, of Muncy, reported the theft of a catalytic converter.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. March 27 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report that someone used the debit card of Karen Jodun, 51, of Jersey Shore, to purchase $174 worth of diesel fuel.
The incident occurred between March 1 and March 2 at Kwik Fill, 843 Route 15, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
