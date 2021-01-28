HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed local confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 148 over six-area counties. Two new deaths were reported, one in Northumberland and the other in Union County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 49 in Columbia County, 34 in Lycoming County, 29 in Northumberland County, 22 in Union County, eight in Montour County and six in Snyder County.
Statewide, there were 6,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since March to 824,405.
There are 3,768 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 759 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
There were 198 new deaths reported for a total of 21,303 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March, data showed.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,982 cases (289 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 6,946 cases (204 deaths)
• Union County, 3,451 cases (71 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,693 cases (114 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,114 cases (66 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,461 cases (48 deaths)
