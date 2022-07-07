LEWISBURG — Music in the Park returned on Wednesday to Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg, after a two-year hiatus.
Bill Kenny, Penn Central Wind Band conductor, explained that the band performed a year ago at the entrance to the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
A massive Hufnagle Park renovation project in 2021 forced Music in the Park to use the Lewisburg Community Park as well.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Kenny said there was no public performance but band members gathered at his house for an unrehearsed concert.
Della Hutchison, Lewisburg Arts Council president, admitted the 2022 schedule is abbreviated. But the music booked for the remaining five weeks is family friendly and enjoyable.
“We’re looking forward to some fantastic performers,” Hutchison said. “We know that the groups that are coming have large followings.”
Hutchison is hopeful that the size of the crowd, about 250 people on Wednesday evening, could be duplicated or bettered in the weeks ahead.
“I really appreciate the fact that our businesses downtown are really getting into the spirit,” Hutchison said. “I saw lots of people bringing their dinners with them from different restaurants.”
This year’s “Stars, Stripes and Sousa” show, as Kenny explained, contained less well-known material by the late John Phillip Sousa. “The Gladiator” was a march Kenny said he had never conducted or played but was included in the program.
“Of Sousa’s 129 marches, there are probably only a handful in the public ear today,” Kenny told the crowd. “Even Sousa’s name, in my time in Lewisburg and at Bucknell, has been shadowed somewhat.”
Kenny read that a nephew of Sousa, who used a credit card with the Sousa name on it, was asked if he was related to “the famous baseball player.”
Music in the Park will continue at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Hufnagle with Blue River Soul featuring Karen Meeks (July 13), Van Wagner and his Chillisquaque Brass Band (July 20), Jerusalem (July 27), Lawson and Disorder (Aug. 3) and the Taylor Fleming Trio (Aug. 10).
Hutchison noted entertainer Billy Kelly would host a free concert at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at The Piers, off Cherry Alley in Lewisburg, weather permitting.
