LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) said Wednesday that damage done to the soon-to-debut Kidsburg playground would remain an open matter.
BVRPD Chief Paul Yost said photos allege that a man and young person entered the park and damaged equipment and grounds around it. A security system photo of the man alleged to have entered the park and used the slides was posted on the borough website.
“The surface was not ready yet,” Yost said. “(They) put a pretty good divots in it and a few footprints across the surface when they left.”
Yost speculated that malice was not behind the action and the suspect may have not realized the slide’s surface was soft. But due to allegations of trespass, the department seeks to identify the suspect and take it from there.
“We watched them walk in. They just walked in around the fence,” Yost said.”The place is posted and secured but not tightly secured. They snuck around the end near the railroad tracks, went inside the parks area and tested out the slide area.”
Whether the suspects will face summary or low misdemeanor allegations will be determined as evidence is collected.
William Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, said the damage was discovered Tuesday morning, June 14. The contractor had just returned to install more of the park’s safety surface.
“There was evidence of damage at the bottom of a big slide, appearing as if someone slid down the slide and then walked out of the park,” Lowthert said. “The safety surface was damaged with footprints pressed (at) the safety surface at the bottom of the slide then a footprint trail walking.
Lowthert said the video shows a man with a small child entering the playground.
Playworld, the installation contractor, was on site and fixed the worst of the damage. Yost estimated about $2,000 in repairable damage was done. Lowthert said some of the playground equipment was not fixable.
The equipment was a gift to the borough by the Playworld Corp as a way to show thanks for the quick response to the company plant in May 2021 for the report of an oven fire.
The damage was not expected to postpone the park’s soft opening set for later this week.
Police and the borough are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information may call 570-524-4302 or email office@bvrpd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.