LEWISBURG — The Union County trial of a woman accused of the poisoning death of her husband will happen later than first projected.
Judge Michael H. Sholley granted a defense request to move selection of the Myrle Miller jury from April to July at an omnibus motions hearing. A Union County Court official noted a trial in that term could start anytime between Wednesday, July 20 and Friday, Oct. 14.
Union County Chief Public Defender Brian Ulmer requested the continuance, reportedly to allow time to evaluate thousands of recently received documents.
Miller, 76, of Winfield, was accused in May of the alleged poisoning death of John W. Nichols in 2018. Miller was also accused of fraud insurance theft amid allegations that she took thousands of dollars from his bank accounts and life insurance policies.
Both the first degree murder and insurance-related felonies will be heard at the same trial.
Meantime in Snyder County, Miller faces a charge of possession of a firearm prohibited. A pre-trial conference for the misdemeanor count was also recently continued.
Miller has been held without bail since her 2021 arrest in the Northumberland County Jail.
