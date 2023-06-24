District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts) and careless driving have been filed against Tyler Jacobson, 27, of Liberty Street, Watsontown, as the result of a crash which occurred at 10:10 p.m. May 14 at 509 Main St., Watsontown.
Police said a 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Jacobson struck a parked 2006 Ford Freestyle owned by Kathy Dunlap. Jacobson allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .282%.
Corruption of minors
MILTON — Devin Black, 19, of Hepburn Street, Milton, has been charged with corruption of minors, obstruction of law, interference with child custody and fail to notify of change of address. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred between 7:30 p.m. April 22 and 3:53 p.m. April 25 at 1009 Hepburn St.
Troopers said Black lied under questioning, claiming he didn't know the location of a 14 year old who ran away from the custody of a foster family.
However, troopers said Black allowed the teenager to hide in his car, transported them to McDonald's, and provided them with marijuana.
Obstruction of law
MILTON — Kenndra Guisewite, 22, of Mahoning Street, Milton, has been charged with obstruction of law and interference with custody of children.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred between April 22 and April 25 at 751 Mahoning St., Apt. 29, Milton. Troopers said Guisewite lied when claiming not to know the whereabouts of a 14 year old who ran away from foster care.
Troopers allege that the 14 year old was found at Guisewite's residence.
Simple assault
MILTON — Charges of simple assault and harassment have been filed against Allen Bower, 41, of Broadway, Milton, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:47 p.m. May 25 at Broadway Manor Assisted Living, 580 Broadway, Milton.
Police said Bower assaulted Ty Yea with a metal cigarette trash receptacle pole, with Bower then pulling Yea from his wheelchair, where an altercation continued.
Simple assault
MILTON — Julio Seda, 24, of Broadway, Milton, has been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct as the result of an incident which occurred at 5:02 p.m. April 27 in Brown Avenue Park, Milton.
Police said Seda struck, punched and kicked Clayton Bennett
Prohibited acts
WATSONTOWN — Tristan Davidson, 33, of Filbert Street, Milton, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) and general lighting requirements as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 7:45 p.m. May 31 in the 200 block of Dickson Avenue, Watsontown.
Police said Davidson was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe with a burnt substance.
Retail theft
MILTON — Two counts of retail theft have been filed against Zachery Grove, 38, of Hepburn Street, Milton, as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Aug. 8 and Nov. 2 at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
On multiple occasions, police said Grove left the store without ringing various items through the self checkout, totaling $158.24.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — A 63-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with harassment (two counts) and disorderly conduct as the result of an alleged incident which occurred between 6 and 8 p.m. May 20 at Watson Mart, 15 Main St., Watsontown.
The charges were filed after police said Gregorio Garcia made sexually explicit comments to a woman. He allegedly told police that he remembers the incident but "was drinking a lot" when it occurred.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An 85-year-old Milton woman sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 10:25 a.m. June 19 at Buffalo and Beaver Run roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Joan Sampsell was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment of a possible injury after a 2016 Ford Fusion she was driving attempted to turn onto Buffalo Road and struck a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by Sheila Martz, 57, of Dalmatia.
