MILLMONT — Two people and a dog were pulled from a Union County house in a Penns Creek-area water rescue.
Mifflinburg Hose Company units were dispatched at 5:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, to the 900 block of Canada Drive, Lewis Township, for the report of a house surrounded by water. Units on the scene included Boat 3, Rescue 3 and Utility 3.
No injuries were reported and the units cleared the scene shortly afterward.
A National Weather Service waterway timeline indicated a jump in the water level to nearly 9 feet late Thursday along Penns Creek, near the community of Penns Creek.
The sudden rise to minor flood stage was reportedly attributed to an ice jam. The creek level was expected to drop to less than 5 feet by midday Friday.
The Mifflinburg Hose Company response earned a "thumbs up" on social media from the Union County Emergency Management Agency and area citizens.
