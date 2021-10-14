DANVILLE — To thank local military veterans for their service, Geisinger will host drive-through Veterans Appreciation Dinners Wednesday, Nov. 10, at nine locations across the health system’s service area.
Anyone interested should make a reservation by Friday, Nov. 5. Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal.
Locally, the dinners will be available: 3 to 6 p.m. at Geisinger Justin Drive Office Building, 35 Justin Drive, Building 2, Danville, for reservations call 866-578-3427; 4 to 6 p.m. at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St., Bloomsburg, for reservations call 866-462-5127; and 4 to 6 p.m., Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township, for reservations call 866-278-9806.
