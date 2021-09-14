LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will have a table at the ReDiscover! event to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg.
Children will be able to to cast a ballot for their favorite book and have a photo opportunity to pose as a suffragette. There will also be Facts for Voters handouts and voter registration materials for adults to register to vote or to update their registration.
