WEST MILTON — A group of students from across the Susquehanna River Valley have been warming up their voices, preparing to “sing in the rain.”
The students will present “Singing in the Rain” at 7 tonight and Saturday, July 22, at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
The presentation is part of Generoo, a music camp held over the past two weeks at Central Oak Heights, and for local students.
Production Director Carla Wray is a third-grade teacher at the Midd-West Middle School and has worked with Generoo since 2006.
“Generoo is a nonprofit, focusing on bringing arts opportunities to area communities,” said Wray.
Based out of Snyder County, the summer theater program is a way for students from the area to immerse themselves in theater.
“We call it intensive because it is such an intense focus on all aspects of theater skills and acting opportunities for young people,” said Wray.
Students from third grade to high school seniors from the Midd-West, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Warrior Run and Line Mountain school districts are spending part of their summer at the camp; learning all the aspects of theater, from singing and choreography, to lighting and sound, to set and costume design.
“We stress our first week, on every student, learning a little bit about all aspects of theater,” said Wray. “We often bring back former participants to be interns as college students to fulfill leadership roles for the group.”
The children audition to participate in the camp one month in advance. However, no participants are turned away.
“We don’t do any cuts, we accept any child to come out and teach them that theater is for everyone,” Wray said. “We love the fact that we bring these kids together to learn and then they get to go back to their own schools and show what they’ve learned.”
Students are either bussed in or have their parents drop them off each day at Central Oak Heights, where the camp is being held for the third year.
“There were no productions in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID,” Wray said. “It was then we started looking for an opportunity to change locations and focus on an outdoor space, which led us to Central Oak Heights. The camp was previously held at Susquehanna University, and prior to that at the West Snyder Middle School. We’re hoping to have a permanent home in the future.”
Wray said Central Oak Heights is an ideal location to hold the camp.
“We absolutely love it here,” she said. “And I think the folks at Central Oak Heights, they really enjoy having the kids here as well. We are just so thankful for Central Oak Heights.”
Hendrix Corbin, 15, has been participating in the camp since he was 8.
“It’s been wonderful,” he said. “The reason I come back every year is because it’s a complete blast. We have to work very closely with one another and we all become a very tight-knit group.”
Elissa Troutman, 15, has been with the camp for the past five years.
“I look forward to this every year,” she said. “I remember my first year, I immediately fell in love with this. This is like the greatest experience in my 15 years of living... Learning the choreography is one of the hardest parts, however the most difficult things about camp is keeping the connections between the friends I make here each year.”
The production will be free to attend. Donations will be accepted.
