Talen seeking financing for Montour conversion

WASHINGTONVILLE — Talen Energy is continuing to seek funding to convert its Montour Steam Electric Plant to being a non coal-fired operation.
In November 2020, Talen announced plans to end coal-fired operations at its Montour plant — along with its Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner coal-generation facilities in Maryland — by the end of 2025.
“Talen continues to move ahead with its previously announced transformation... and converting these plants to run on alternate fuels,” Taryne Williams, director of Corporate Communications for Talen Energy, wrote Thursday in an email to The Standard-Journal.
“We continue to seek financing to fund the conversion of Montour,” she said. “In parallel, we are moving ahead with certain long-lead activities. Securing financing for this project is necessary for the conversion to occur and we are actively pursuing options.”
Recently, the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) announced Talen will be conducting tree clearing and removal activities on land it owns in and around the Montour Preserve.
“This work will support the construction of a proposed natural gas pipeline which will supply the Montour Steam Electric Station,” the release said.
The work is expected to temporarily close portions of the Chilisuagi Trail, Wildlife Management Trail and Goose Woods Trail at the Montour Preserve.
Separate from efforts to convert the Montour plant to being a non coal-fired operation, Williams also provided an update on the Montour Solar One project.
In August 2020, Talen Energy announced a joint project with Pattern Energy to develop a 1,000-acre solar farm on land Talen owns near the Montour plant, in Anthony, Derry and Mayberry townships, Montour County, and in Madison Township, Columbia County.
Once complete, the solar farm is proposed to generate approximately 100 megawatts, enough to power about 20,000 homes each year. Energy generated from the farm will be sold to PJM, a regional transmission organization.
In September, Williams said Montour County adopted a new ordinance centered around solar development.
“The Montour Solar One team is currently working on the next step in the permitting process, which involves local approvals,” Williams said. “Applications are in process and we expect to begin construction next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.