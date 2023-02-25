NEW BERLIN — Some of the finest technical education classes and students were showcased Friday as SUN Area Career and Technology Center hosted a media day to showcase all the school has to offer.
It's a place where students from five area school districts can come and learn a trade or receive educational instruction that limits the time and money spent on some college courses.
Students from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Midd-West, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy school districts can explore careers in advertising art and design, automotive technology, carpentry, collision repair technology, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, dental health technology, diesel and truck technology, electrical systems technology, mechatronics, health professions, HVAC and plumbing, masonry, precision metal working, welding, and wood design and technology.
"We usually have theory classes in the morning and then during the afternoon it's hands on work in the labs," said advertising art and design student Saylee Showers, of Port Trevorton.
Showers and her brother are both taking classes at the technical school. Their father also once attended there.
"I want to go into interior design work with a construction firm after schooling," said Showers.
Van Reichelderfer is an electrical technology instructor at SUN Tech.
"A lot of my students are going to lineman school after they leave here," he said. "They'll be learning more about working with transformers and high voltage electrical lines."
Welding students learn to safely and properly weld using tig, mig and stick and flux core welding.
"I'm going to Penn College when I'm finished here," said Kaden Gallo, a welding student from the Shikellamy school district. "We get 16 credits while going to school here. It will save me almost $10,000 taking courses for college credit here for free, and then testing out of courses at Penn College."
Kyle Geiswite, the instructor for the criminal justice program, said students in that program receive the basics of the court system, criminal and civil law, and crime scene processing.
"If it falls anywhere in public safety, our students will have training on it," said Geiswite, who also works locally in law enforcement.
"Several students have left here with training to be an emergency dispatcher," he said. "It's kind of ironic hearing those same students dispatch me to a call when I'm in uniform."
Kiley Ranck, a student from the Shikellamy school district, said her studies in criminal justice will help her in her future plans.
"I plan to go into the Air Force so I thought this would be a good fit," she said.
In the masonry class, students learn to work with mortar, bricks, blocks, and both brick and stone veneers.
"I love laying brick and laying block and having fun with my friends while I do it," Hunter Underhill, a student from Mifflinburg, said.
The carpentry students learn everything from building basic structures to basic surveying. Students are working on building an actual house, which includes framing, sheeting, insulation, and drywall.
"I enjoy building things and learning new ways of building things," said Auston Carollo, a student from Lewisburg. "I plan to go to Penn College and learning more about carpentry and then hopefully start my own business."
In the auto tech division, instructor Don Hauck said students learn to work on virtually every component of an automobile.
In the patient care and technology course, students are taught the skills to perform invasive procedures such as phlebotomy, inserting IV's and placing catheters. They also learn to perform 12-lead EKGs.
The cosmetology program combines fashion with business. Students learn the skills required to become a licensed cosmetologist including hair, skin, and nail care as well as hands-on salon management skills critical to managing or running a business.
Dental health technology prepares students for a career as a dental assistant. Students learn patient preparation, instrument sterilization, infection control procedures, material preparation, making impressions, and more.
"We include a little bit of everything that has to do with dentistry including anesthesia, orthodontics, root canals, reading and taking S-rays, and even the appropriate language to use to put patients at ease," said instructor Dottie Randler. "The more you know the better prepared you are for the day."
Mechatronics was added this year. That is a program which prepares individuals to apply basic engineering principals and technical skills in support of engineers engaged in developing and testing automated, servomechanical and other electromechanical systems.
The culinary arts program provides training for employment in the food service industry. Students gain real-life experience by operating the Cherry Street Bistro, which is open to the public Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Students who have completed 70% of their work assignments at SUN Tech are eligible to enter the workforce, work four days out of the week and get paid for it. They return to the tech school for Friday classes and further instruction.
