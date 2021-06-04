LEWISBURG — Lewisburg has rarely been far from the thoughts of the person recently selected to lead Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
Taylor Lightman, who began June 1 as Lewisburg Neighborhoods program director, spent his formative years in the Lewisburg area. Lightman then went to Minnesota’s St. Olaf College and earned a master’s degree from an engineering school in Lund, Sweden.
Graduate study of disaster risk management and climate change adaptation not only proved to be satisfying academically, but also professionally viable with Lewisburg in mind.
“We are not unique, unfortunately,” Lightman said. “A lot of places similarly struggle with flooding. Lewisburg helped give me context to learn about a lot of these things.”
Before being hired, Lightman hosted “Lewisburg in Jeopardy” at a borough council work session. It was similar to the “Jeopardy” television game show, but focused on the risks of flooding and related topics.
Lightman came away from the session reassured that members of council and Borough Manager Bill Lowthert were well aware of what was at stake. He said the $1.4 million plan to start this month and eventually restore the natural floodplain of Limestone Run was evidence of the borough’s commitment.
Advancing the work of Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg also came with the leadership position.
“There is a lot of work to be done to make sure that we have a town where people are both able to and feel comfortable biking and walking places,” Lightman said. “The goal is that an 8-year-old or an 80-year-old could walk or ride to Giant and pick something up. Or the 8-year old could walk to school. That should be our end goal.”
Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg, a group which promotes pedestrian safety and non-motorized transport, was begun by Sam Pearson, Lightman’s predecessor and outgoing executive director. Lightman noted he preferred walking to cycling and pursues the activity daily.
Pearson will remain with Lewisburg Neighborhoods through the end of the month to ensure a smooth transition to the new director. Lightman said he would strive to advance effective programs established by his predecessor without radical changes.
Lightman concluded that housing able to accommodate a range of residents was also worthy of study. How to encourage a broader range of devleopment was still unclear, but Lightman envisioned housing growth for residents ranging from young professionals to seniors in search of different living space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.