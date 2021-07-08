Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.