LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has been named to Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2023. This prestigious is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Four data sources were used for the evaluation: Hospital recommendations from Medical Experts: an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals; Patient Experience: survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization; Patient Reported Outcome Measures: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals; and Hospital Quality Metrics: patient safety, hygiene measures, waiting times and quality of treatment
