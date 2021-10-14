Fresh flooring featured in community hall

TURBOTVILLE — A $23,500 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation partnership of Pennsylvania has contributed to the installation of new flooring in a historic Turbotville building.
Betsy Watts, secretary and grant writer for the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation, said the new flooring was installed just inside the entrance to the community hall, as well as two adjoining meeting rooms.
“What was here was 12-inch tile,” Watts said. “It was breaking up in places. It had asbestos.”
She is not sure the age of the old tile. The community hall was built in 1922 to honor those from the Turbotville area who served during World War I.
Since it contained asbestos, the process of replacing the tile was extensive.
Watts said Environmental Abatement Associates Inc., of Sweet Valley, handled asbestos testing before the old flooring was removed. The company was also responsible for project design, air and project monitoring, work area analysis, final air clearance and filing a final report.
PRISM Respons/Alloy Group, of Drums, was responsible for the removal and disposal of the asbestos tiles.
The new flooring was installed by Garvey’s Flooring America, of Northumberland.
“The TCHC board of directors is appreciative of the grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, as well as the donations from residents of the Turbotville area,” Watts said. “Working together, we will complete the renovation of the Turbotville Community Hall.”
In addition to the installation of the new flooring, the walls and ceilings in the entryway and connecting meeting rooms were painting.
Watts and her sister-in-law Jackie Varner, of State College, painted the walls of the two meeting rooms. David Barsky, of Bloomsburg, painted the meeting room ceilings.
Ben Stahl and Sons, of Mifflinburg, painted the hallway ceiling.
Renovations at the community hall have been ongoing over the last several years.
In 2019, the hall received a $15,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund to complete a $51,000 project to replace the hall’s downspouts, gutters, hangers and related features.
Last year, more than $8,000 in grants from the fund covered the cost of installing a foundation drain, underground pipe for a downspout and work on the facility’s chimneys.
Other building renovations completed in recent years have included upgrades to the kitchen and social hall, as well as the installation of new windows throughout the hall’s auditorium.
Watts said a 100th anniversary celebration for the building is being planned for 2022. The hall will be open to the public throughout the Turbotville Community Carnival in June.
“There will be displays here, there will be speakers,” she said.
Loretta Mabus, president of the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation, said the building is an asset to the community.
“I used to come here when I was in elementary school, next door,” she said “We had a lot of activities here. It’s nice to see (the hall) spruced up.”
Watts and Mabus noted several fundraisers are held throughout the year to support the upkeep of the hall. Notably, a monthly Dagwood sandwich sale is held.
In addition to Turbotville residents, Watts said people from as far away as Williamsport, Muncy, Milton and Lewisburg order the sandwiches.
Mabus said approximately 10 volunteers make between 400 and 500 sandwiches each month.
“We start at 4:30 a.m. to make them,” she said. “It’s an early morning.”
The Turbotville Community Hall Corporation will be holding its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at the hall.
Mabus said space is available for up to 30 vendors, with some spaces remaining available for this year’s show.
To register for a space, or for information on using the community hall or its pavilion, contact Mabus at 570-742-7702.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.