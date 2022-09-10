District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Strangulation
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Charges of strangulation, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment have been filed against a Weikert man as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:34 a.m. Aug. 31 along Aimetti Lane, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers filed the charges against Dustin Mollaney, 30, of Aimetti Lane, after he allegedly grabbed Jennifer Williams by the neck, took her cell phone and pushed her.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
Possession
MIFFLINBURG — Alec Reed, 20, of Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg, has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful activities and possessing instrument of crime.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:56 p.m. April 21 along Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg. Reed was allegedly found to be in possession of a plastic bag with green leafy substance and a glass bong.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Sept. 20.
Retail theft
MIFFLINBURG — Angela Listman, 47, of Stone Haven Road, Mifflinburg, has been charged with retail theft after allegedly leaving Weis Markets without paying for 62 items valued at $717.17.
Police said the thefts occurred between Feb. 7 and March 29 at 65 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4.
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
Sexual assault
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Abdu-Rahim Harper, 30, of New Berlin, has been charged with sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault (two counts), strangulation and indecent assault (two counts).
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred between 1 and 4 a.m. Aug. 11 at a location along West Branch Highway, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police allege that Harper forced himself on a woman, squeezing her throat while raping her.
Access device fraud
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg woman has been charged with access device fraud after allegedly using a Bucknell University issued credit card to rack up $26,085.17 in personal transactions, primarily on Amazon and at several local retail stores.
Tonya Struble, 38, of Route 304, has been charged as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Feb. 7 and May 26 while she was employed as an office assistant in Bucknell's Facilities Department.
Theft by deception
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Francisco Avilia, 31, of North Third Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with theft by deception, fraudulent business practices and home improvement fraud.
Police said Avilia failed to do any work after collecting a $3,000 downpayment for a home improvement project. The alleged incident occurred March 2 at Spencer Place, Lewisburg.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Nicole Hostetler, 34, and Gage Farr, 27, both of no known address, have each been charged with retail theft and theft by unlawful taking after allegedly stealing $3,229 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
On Aug. 17 and 20, troopers said the two left the store without paying for various pieces of merchandise.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Christopher West, 45, of 119 Arch St., Williamsport, has been charged with retail theft, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
The charges were filed after troopers said West left Walmart without paying for $591.25 worth of merchandise he placed in the basket of an electric scooter.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:13 p.m. Aug. 17 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Three Danville residence have been charged with retail theft after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for $233.84 worth of merchandise.
Bradley Walter, 23, Charles Sebelist, 20, and Brynlee Walter, 20, each of Blue Spring Terrace, have been charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Criminal trespass
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Middleburg woman has been charged with criminal trespass after allegedly refusing to leave Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Police filed the charge against Francine Hursh, of Sassafras Road, following an incident which occurred at 7:33 p.m. Aug. 22 at 189 E. Tressler Blvd., East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said they were called to the facility after receiving a call alleging that Hursh was refusing to leave, after visiting hours ended.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Milton man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 2:25 p.m. Sept. 4 at Col John Kelly and JPM roads, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Dorothy English, 21, of Milton, pulled from a stop sign on JPM Road and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nancy Boop, 72, of Lewisburg.
English and passenger Jessie Roberts, 44, of Milton, sustained suspected minor injuries. Another passenger in her vehicle, Mark Roberts, 43, of Milton, sustained a suspected serious injury.
Boop, troopers reported, sustained a suspected minor injury. English was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Lewisburg man reported the theft of $12,361.19.
The incident, which remains under investigation, was reported at 11:33 a.m. Sept. 7 along Supplee Mill Road, Union Township, Union County.
