HARRISBURG — Confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 continue to slow throughout the region and state as data provided Thursday by the Department of Health showed an increase of 47 in local cases over a six-county area and 3,028 statewide.
Confirmed new cases rose by 23 in Lycoming County and 13 in Northumberland County. Cases rose by just four in Snyder County, six in Columbia County, one in Montour County and one case was removed from the Union County tally. Two new deaths were reported locally, one in Columbia and one in Lycoming County.
Statewide, total cases since March are up to 941,439 while deaths are up to 24,219. Fifty new deaths were reported by the state on Thursday.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,933 cases (324 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 8,062 cases (247 deaths)
• Union County, 4,040 cases (81 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,219 cases (125 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,388 cases (80 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,641 cases (60 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.