SELINSGROVE — Focus Central PA will be hosting the region's forward-thinking economic growth event Wednesday, March 23, at Susquehanna University.
The event schedule includes keynote speaker Jim Robey, PhD, principal with Robey Analytics. He will provide a look at macro-economic conditions and what that means for industrial development moving forward.
Dennis Burnside, executive managing director with Vestian, will also be a keynote speaker.
In addition to the keynote speakers, the event will have expert panels presenting on Ways to WIN at Site Selection, Funding Strategies for Capital Investment Projects and Talent Advantages and Resources in Central Pennsylvania. At IDF 2022 industrial and infrastructure investment projects in the region will be announced and recognized.
For more details and to register, visit www.FocusCentralPA.org.
Contact Focus Central Pennsylvania at 844-293-8719 or llocate@focuscentralpa.org for more information
