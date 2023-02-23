WATSONTOWN — On Friday, March 3, individuals and schools across Central Pennsylvania will participate in an event to honor the life of Hunter Beck Reynolds, called Hunter’s Jersey Day.
The event is being organized by Hunter’s Heart and Hustle Foundation and supported by Backpacker Pediatrics, and Hunter’s grandparents. Students should wear their favorite sports jerseys. Then, schools and students can post pictures to their social media accounts using the hashtag #huntersjerseyday. For each post, $5 will be donated to the foundation.
Hunter’s Heart and Hustle Foundation was created to honor Hunter Beck Reynolds’ legacy through mitigating financial barriers for young athletes. This non-profit is financially supported by the local community, which provided an outpouring of support after Hunter’s tragic death in a car accident on Feb. 27, 2022.
Jersey Day was one of the first events that the community organized in Hunter’s memory, because sports jerseys were his favorite thing to wear and collect. The first Friday of March will now be devoted to the Jersey Day fundraiser.
“The Jersey Day tradition is a way of keeping Hunter’s memory alive and a way to unite our community,” said Joci Makar, Hunter’s Heart and Hustle vice president and Hunter’s aunt. “Regardless of team, sport or colors, our community can join together for this one day, for one worthy cause. Thanks to our event sponsors, anyone’s participation through social media will provide funds for youth athletes.”
Backpacker Pediatrics, and Darlene and Rod Hoffmaster — Hunter's grandparents — will donate $5 for every social media post — up to $2,000 — with the hashtag #huntersjerseyday.
Anyone who would like to learn more, make an additional donation or purchase merchandise may visit huntershearthustle.org.
