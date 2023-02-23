WATSONTOWN — On Friday, March 3, individuals and schools across Central Pennsylvania will participate in an event to honor the life of Hunter Beck Reynolds, called Hunter’s Jersey Day.

The event is being organized by Hunter’s Heart and Hustle Foundation and supported by Backpacker Pediatrics, and Hunter’s grandparents. Students should wear their favorite sports jerseys. Then, schools and students can post pictures to their social media accounts using the hashtag #huntersjerseyday. For each post, $5 will be donated to the foundation. 

