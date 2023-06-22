LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum has partnered with Lykens Valley Children's Museum, Bloomsburg Children's Museum, and the Discovery Space for the Heart of PA Children’s Museum summer passport program.

Visit each museum before Aug. 31 and receive a stamp on your passport. Once you collect all the stamps, leave your card at the last museum you visited. Prizes will be drawn on Sept. 8.

