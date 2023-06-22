LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum has partnered with Lykens Valley Children's Museum, Bloomsburg Children's Museum, and the Discovery Space for the Heart of PA Children’s Museum summer passport program.
Visit each museum before Aug. 31 and receive a stamp on your passport. Once you collect all the stamps, leave your card at the last museum you visited. Prizes will be drawn on Sept. 8.
“We love teaming up with like-minded organizations," says Lisa Ditty, director of the Lykens Valley Children’s Museum. "This is a win-win for our community, museum, and our local businesses. We are always looking for ways to serve our community better and the children's museum summer passport was an easy choice."
Passport cards can be picked up at any participating museum, or the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau in Lewisburg.
“All of these children’s museums are wonderful tourist destinations for our region," says Dr. Ginny Weibel, director of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. "We hope that this program encourages families to take road trips this summer and visit all of them to see the amazing things each one has to offer."
