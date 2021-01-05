SUNBURY — The Northumberland County commissioners are expecting to save more than $500,000 on interest payments over the next five years by refinancing a general obligation note.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved an ordinance authorizing the refinancing of a 2015 general obligation note in which $9.2 million was borrowed.
It was explained during the meeting that a new 15-year obligation note will be taken out from JP Morgan Chase, with an interest rate of 1.78%.
Following the meeting, Controller Chris Grayson explained the new note will replace one in which the county was locked in at paying 2.77% interest, from 2015 through 2025.
From 2025 through 2035, Grayson said the prior note would have gone to a variable rate, ranging from 2.21% to 5%.
With the new note, the county will save $104,000 per year over the next five years.
Grayson noted that additional savings will be recognized throughout the remainder of the loan, although that amount would've varied depending on what the interest of the prior note would've come in at.
Grayson said refinancing will cost the county $63,000 in fees. However, he said that will be made up by the first year of interest savings. He classified the move to refinance as being "very smart" on the part of the county.
The county is scheduled to close Feb. 4 on the refinancing.
In other business, the commissioners approved joining with Union and Snyder counties to advertise for requests for proposals for a multi-county cloud hosting data sharing network which will enable data from police department's electronic record management system to be shared between counties.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said following the meeting that District Attorney Tony Matulewicz asked for the joint request in order to facilitate the work of law enforcement officers.
Schiccatano also explained a Local Tax Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA) ordinance approved during the meeting.
Under the terms of the act, Schiccatano said property owners in a designated area of Shamokin will not be charged additional taxes for improvements, for a period of time.
Shamokin in December approved the ordinance. At that time, it was noted that new construction projects of greater than $50,000 are eligible for the program. The properties are granted 100% tax exemption from the new construction for three years, with the percentage gradually dissolving through the 10th year.
Schiccatano said the ordinance must also be approved by the Shamokin Area School District.
The commissioners approved adjusting the county's milage reimbursement rate from 57.5-cents per mile in 2020 to 56-cents per mile in 2021. The adjustment was made in keeping with the IRS standard reimbursement rate.
The following appointments and re-appointments were granted during Tuesday's meeting:
• Melissa Kilbourn, to the Northumberland/Montour Joint Airport Authority, for a term running through 2025.
• Richard Robbie, to the Northumberland County Industrial Development Authority, for a term running through 2025.
• Justin Skavery, to the SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organization, for 2021.
• To the Northumberland County Agricultural Land Preservation Board: Lance Gresh, through 2022; Donald Ferster, through 2023; Benny Snyder, through 2023; Thomas Boop, through 2023; and David Becker, through 2023.
• To the county Drug and Alcohol Planning Council, through 2023: Rick Catino, Dr. John Pagana and Father Frank Karwacki.
It was announced during the meeting that all county buildings will be reopening to the public beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Schiccatano said the public is again being allowed inside of county buildings due to the state reducing its COVID-19 restrictions.
He stressed that masking and social distancing will still be required in the buildings. Anyone entering a county building must have their temperature checked at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.