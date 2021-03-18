WASHINGTONVILLE — The Moontour-DeLong Community Fair will be holding a "drive-up and pick-up" fish dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the fairgrounds.
The menu will include haddock, scallope potatoes, green beans, beets, applesauce, cole slaw and a roll.
For more information, call 570-437-2178.
