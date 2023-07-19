McCLURE — A 34-year-old McClure man was killed in a crash which occurred at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday along West Specht Street, west of Timber Lane, McClure.
Troopers said Anthony Snook was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred as he lost control of a 1998 Lincoln Continental, which was traveling at a high rate of speed. The car then went off the roadway, struck a tree, rotated and came to rest against another tree.
