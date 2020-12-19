EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Sketches of a revised Bucknell University solar power array were presented this week to the East Buffalo Township Planning Commission (EBT).
The accessory array, in a different site from a plan which was withdrawn over a year ago, was presented by Mid-Penn Engineering representatives. Chris Watts, project manager, described the site as on a raised piece of land near the university's Art Barn and golf club.
Watts said the site, a little less than 7 acres, is a spot where the university now stores excess supplies. He maintained the new usage was positive for the university and the township.
“It will be enclosed with a fence with access for maintenance and emergency vehicles,” Watts said. “Then in the lower southwestern corner, the plan is now to have a transformer for the collection of the solar energy.”
He added that new conduits and cables in trenches will be run to an existing transformer which will get the collected energy into the power grid.
“This is based on the new solar ordinance,” Watts added. “It is not too old. I'm not sure if you've been able to got through a project with that yet. We may be the first.”
Objections to the previous plan near the university driving range concerned its visibility and likelihood of glare from solar panels.
Observations about the revised plan included the tree cover in the area. The possibility of glare affecting motorists along Route 15 was discounted due to the angle at which the panels would be placed.
Watts noted that neither the township nor the university were bound to details presented in sketch form.
Otherwise, commissioners again heard from residents concerned that potential changes to land zoned ag preservation could have negative consequences. Speculation by Judy Marvin, a township resident, was that taxes on property between Route 15 and the river would go up.
There was no official discussion of zoning changes, as commissioners explained there was no urgency and talk would be lengthy. The matter would be taken up at an upcoming Planning Commission meeting.
Other residents observed what they said was essentially a landfill emerging on farm property off Smoketown Road. One of the online meeting participants, a civil engineer, said it was clear that the farmer was trying to use fill dirt to reclaim land. The dirt was clean fill at first, he said, but lately has included what he called municipal waste in blue bags.
Marilyn Murphy, a nearby resident, speculated the fill dirt came from a chicken barn project.
Commissioners recommended contacting the County Conservation District, which in turn could connect with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to further look into a possible violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.