LEWISBURG — Benjamin Keyser, D.O., vascular surgeon, has been named medical director of Wound and Hyperbaric Medicine at Evangelical Community Hospital. Wound and hyperbaric medicine is the specialized and advanced treatment of wounds.
In this role, Keyser provides leadership and oversight for the program. He is integral in the creation of policy surrounding the service, assurance of quality initiatives, and ensuring the program continues to meet the needs of patients.
Keyser has been an employed physician of Evangelical since September 2017, working as a vascular surgeon at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.
He received a Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Keyser completed his general surgery residency at the Medical College of Georgia and completed his vascular surgery fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center. Dr. He is board certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery.
