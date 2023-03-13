LEWISBURG — A panel discussion on vascular disease will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Miller Conference Center, located in the Main Entrance of Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Vascular disease affects the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients through the body and remove waste from the tissues. Disorders in the vascular system can cause a range of health issues that can be severe or even fatal.
Millions of Americans are impacted by vascular diseases, like peripheral artery disease, which can increase risk of heart attack or stroke.
This panel discussion will presented by Benjamin Keyser, DO, Todd Stefan, MD, FACS, RPVI, and Rachel Carr, PA-C, all vascular specialists at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.
This free event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.evanhospital.com/calendar or by calling 570-768-3200.
