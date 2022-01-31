Evangelical unveils Wellness 360
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital is introducing a new program for adults 55 and older.
Wellness 360 is a group program focused on the whole person and aimed at helping people age 55 and over live their healthiest lives. Membership is free and includes perks like early notification of upcoming events, free health screenings, educational opportunities and discounts at local businesses.
Monthly educational programs focus on topics related to health, aging and living well.
First access will be offered to screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar, bone density, heel, body composition and cardiac risk and balance assessments..
Throughout the year, special events are held including AARP Smart Driver first-time and refresher courses, CarFit Checks, and the annual National Senior Health and Fitness Day that focuses on community resources available to active agers.
Interested individuals 55 and older can visit www.evanhospital.com/Wellness360 to register online or to print off a registration form and send it in to Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA, 17837.
Geisinger encourages ordering at-home COVID tests
DANVILLE — Geisinger is encouraging the community to take advantage of ordering free, at-home COVID-19 tests through the new federal website.
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests at www.covidtests.gov/ and have them shipped right to their doorstep.
Tests available through the federal website are rapid antigen at-home tests. They can be taken anywhere and give results within 30 minutes, with no lab drop-off required.
Hospital announces support
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its March support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Empty Arms: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
