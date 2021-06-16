ORANGEVILLE — PennDOT recently advised motorists that a bridge replacement project on Route 487, Orange Township, Columbia County, would continue.
Traffic will restricted to one lane an be controlled by temporary signals at the bridge between Savage Hill and Lodge roads. The construction area will also have an 11-foot width restriction due to concrete barriers.
Single lane conditions will continue until the $861,000 project is completed in the fall.
