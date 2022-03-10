Milton Community Pool will not open in 2022

MILTON — The Milton Community Pool will remain dry this summer, the result of a 9-1 vote cast during Wednesday’s borough council meeting.
Vice President Joe Moralez was the lone council member to oppose a motion to not open the pool this year. Voting in favor of the motion were President Jamie Walker, along with council members Jeff Robol, Ruben Medina, Dale Pfeil, Linda Meckley, John Pfeil, Cindy Fawess, Scott Derr and Charles Swartz.
The vote came two days after a pool committee held a public meeting to receive input on the future of the facility.
During that meeting, committee Co-Chair John Pfeil said the pool was built in 1967 and has fallen into “disrepair.” He said the pool needs $100,000 in repairs to open for the 2022 season.
In addition to multiple leaking pipes under the pool floor, Pfeil on Wednesday said the committee has since learned the facility’s pump house needs to be replaced.
Walker said the committee will continue meeting to discuss future options for the pool.
“It was very evident, from members of the committee, this is not a sentence of death for the Milton Community Pool,” Walker said.
Meckley, also a member of the committee, proposed a motion to apply for a Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) matching grant in order to conduct an $18,000 feasibility study on the pool.
It was noted during the meeting the study must be completed in order to apply for other grants related to potential pool repairs.
Meckley’s motion to apply for the funding died for a lack of a second. However, council members indicated the issue could be revisited at a meeting in two weeks.
During the Monday meeting, Meckley indicated the borough could apply for a grant to replace the pool’s plumbing with a new system that can be weatherized.
Council approved Borough Manager Jess Novinger to apply for two separate DCED Statewide Local Share Assessment Grants. If approved, the first would be for $45,835 and cover the cost of purchasing 21 new trash receptacle, to be placed throughout the downtown area and in borough parks.
It was noted that if the grant is approved, most of the receptacles will replace ones already in existence. However, several new receptacles will be placed throughout the downtown area.
If a separate $255,245 grant is approved, the borough will be able to purchase a new backhoe and bucket truck.
Council approved an emergency resolution which will pave the way for the purchase a 2021 Dodge Durango police vehicle, for $54,800.
During the Feb. 23 council meeting, Dale Pfeil reported the department’s 2017 Dodge Durango has developed serious engine problems and is in needs to be replaced immediately.
With supply chain issues a problem across the nation, Pfeil said the Durango was located in Salem, Ind., and is one of the few police vehicles available for immediate purchase.
However, then borough Solicitor Robert Benion said council could not legally authorize the purchase of the vehicle as it’s not being sold through COSTARS, Pennsylvania’s cooperative vehicle purchasing program, and it costs more than $21,800.
Benion, who retired during the Feb. 23 meeting, advised council to advertise for bids to purchase a new police vehicle.
Michael Wiley, who is now the borough’s solicitor, said during Wednesday’s meeting that under Pennsylvania law council is authorized to declare an emergency in order to purchase a new police vehicle. He noted that the emergency is the department is in immediate need of a new vehicle, and there are no others available.
Police department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the new vehicle should be delivered within the week.
Zettlemoyer also announced that his department is investigating an apparent drug overdose death.
A motion was approved to allow the Milton Fire Department to hold its 29th Palm Sunday Ham Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at its Ridge Avenue station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.