HARRISBURG — Updated vaccination numbers were released Tuesday by the Department of Health.
COVID-19 vaccinations are listed by those who have received both vaccines (fully) and the first vaccine (partially): Columbia County (7,304 partially and 3,912 fully); Lycoming County (9,312 partially and 4,230 fully); Montour (3,090 partially and 2,810 fully); Northumberland County (10,140 partially and 4,096 fully); Snyder County (3,461 partially and 1,123 fully).
The state reported that there have been 899,237 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,652 cases (312 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 7,760 cases (234 deaths)
• Union County, 3,839 cases (80 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,068 cases (122 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,305 cases (76 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,591 cases (56 deaths)
