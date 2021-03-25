MILTON — Following a 20-minute executive session, Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved the purchase of six body cameras for the Milton Police Department.
Following the meeting, borough Manager Jess Novinger said the cost to purchase the cameras, as well related software and hardware, will be $9,868. In future years, she said the cost to the borough will be approximately $3,100 to cover data storage and related fees.
While an officer will not be assigned their own camera, Chief Curt Zettlemoyer explained that each member of the department will wear a camera while on duty.
Due to the high demand for police body cameras across the nation, Zettlemoyer said it will likely take “months and months” for the department to obtain the cameras. He noted that a neighboring department ordered body cameras one year ago, and doesn’t expect to receive them until later this spring.
Council approved hiring a part-time parking meter enforcement employee. The individual will be paid $11 per hour. Novinger plans to have the individual in place by May 1.
Approval was given for the Milton Community Pool to open for the 2021 season.
Novinger said the borough has used a camera to identified the source of a leak which has caused concern in recent weeks. She said a crack has been discovered in a pipe which runs to the pump house.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said Roto Rooter will soon be coming to the pool to run one of its cameras through the pipe, to make sure its business has equipment that is capable of fixing the crack.
“It does not look like a huge crack,” Shaffer noted.
Rob Jones, a volunteer with the Milton Community Pool Association, attended the meeting and praised council for its efforts to open the pool in 2021. The pool remained closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also said the association would like to be involved in any future effort to study the potential refurbishing or replacement of the pool.
“The pool is 54 years old,” Jones said. “We are going to have issues with it.”
He also lauded the pool as an important asset for the community.
“If you look at our beautiful town, that Brown Avenue Park is a gem,” Jones said. “The pool is the centerpiece, to an extent, of the park.”
Novinger was given approval by council to write a letter supporting The Improved Milton Experience’s (TIME) application for a facade grant.
During a break in the meeting, TIME President Amanda Bradley explained the organization is applying for a $50,000 Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant.
If approved, she said TIME will be able to use the funds to help downtown businesses with facade work, signage and painting.
Bradley noted that TIME is already working with businesses which could utilize the funds. In addition, she said the organization is always looking to partner with other downtown businesses.
