MANSFIELD — Two local students were among the 37 at Mansfield University to earn the Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award for their dedication in the classroom during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Requirements for student-athletes to earn the Academic Achievement Award include: Cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year.
