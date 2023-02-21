Electrophysiologist: CPR saves lives

Kashif Chaudhry

 PROVIDED BY UPMC

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, better known as CPR, is a practice used in emergency situations to help someone when their heart has stopped beating and they are unconscious — a condition known as cardiac arrest, often associated with gasping or no breathing at all. CPR is the act of pushing down on someone’s chest to help pump the heart manually, allowing blood and oxygen to continue moving through the body. Even if the blood flow created by CPR is only partial, this procedure can double, if not triple, the chances of survival.

Chain of survival

Kashif Chaudhry, M.D., is an electrophysiologist with UPMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.