Rotary supports free pantry

WEST MILTON — The Milton Rotary club has been a long supporter of Our Little Free Pantry in West Milton, to ensure that local residents who may be food insecure, have a place to find non-perishable food items in a convenient location.
Members of the club have collected food, and periodically delivered it when the pantry shelves have been low.
“This structure was originally built by the Milton Rotary Club as a bus stop for the school students in West Milton," said board President Rick Coup. "Over the years, the structure was not used, and thus when asked by Tiffany Bubb, organizer of Our Little Pantry, if it could be re-purposed into a pantry for food items, the club was totally in favor of having it continue with a new useful purpose.”
Recently, with the help of The Rotary Foundation’s District Designated funds, the club was able to apply for a 50/50 match to purchase food and make upgrades to Our Little Free Pantry. Since October, the club has been supplying food supplies on a regular basis and plans to continue assisting with stocking the shelves until the end of this Rotary year, June 30.
In addition, club members assisted in the purchase and installation of additional shelving as well as better access to facility by installing a grab bar to help assist those who need help with the step up to the pantry. They installed stone work in front of the structure to assure those using the pantry they would not be stepping in mud in inclement weather. Members also spread stone where patrons park to help with muddy conditions.
With all the improvements made and the food purchased, the club has donated more than $2,000 to this pantry over the past year.
Coup said “the Milton Rotary Club strongly supports the elimination food insecurity in the area by also supporting and volunteering with the Panther Packing program that is coordinated by the St. Andrew’s United Methodist church in Milton, and have made contributions to the high school’s Panther Pantry, both of which supply food packs to food-insecure students for weekend use during the school year.”
All funds for Milton Rotary’s projects are earned through their fundraising efforts. The community can help currently by purchasing calendar raffle tickets to win daily prizes during the month of April, with the final drawing of a Traeger smoker grill that will be the final grand prize on April 30. The grill was donated by Coles Hardware of Milton. The tickets can be purchased at Coles, the Coup Agency, Milton, YMCA, Breaking Bread or Tastecraft in Milton, or from any Milton Rotarian.
