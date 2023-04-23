Rotary supports free pantry

Milton Rotarian Ron Marshall delivers food to Our Little Pantry in West Milton.

 PROVIDED BY RICK COUP

WEST MILTON — The Milton Rotary club has been a long supporter of Our Little Free Pantry in West Milton, to ensure that local residents who may be food insecure, have a place to find non-perishable food items in a convenient location.

Members of the club have collected food, and periodically delivered it when the pantry shelves have been low.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.