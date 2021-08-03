TURBOTVILLE — As he looked at a handful of trophies set up on a desk at of his Turbotville-area garage, 83-year-old Mike Watson smiled and noted those weren’t the only pieces of hardware he won in his younger years.
“I would have 2 or 300 of these,” he said. “I didn’t have room (to store) them.”
A mechanic by trade, Watson lost count of how many trophies he won competing in go-kart events from the time he was a teenager through his 40s.
Watson said his late father, also named Mike, was involved in go-kart racing. As a teenager, he followed in his father’s footsteps.
“When my dad started racing at Hughesville, the track was dirt,” Watson recalled. “I might have raced one year with it being dirt, that was all mud.”
The track in Hughesville, which Watson said is now dormant and has a tree growing out of it, was converted into an asphalt surface shortly after he started racing there.
“When you go racing on the dirt race track, you got all covered in dirt and filth,” Watson recalled.
While he frequently raced in Hughesville, Watson said many other communities in the area had tracks where he also competed.
“They had a track at Milton... at Bloomsburg,” he recalled. “They had a track down in Sunbury. We ran them all, at one time or another.”
He noted the track in Milton was located along Shakespeare Road.
Primarily, the events awarded trophies to the winners, rather than money.
“I never counted (the trophies I won),” Watson said. “I had lots... Not bringing a trophy home, that didn’t bother me too much.”
He does recall one occasion in which a race paid a cash prize, rather than a trophy.
“I think I only ran for money once, that was up at Hughesville, at the fairgrounds,” Watson said. “The money wasn’t much better than what the trophy was.”
He explained each event generally included heat races, and a 20-lap feature.
“I ran West Branch Motors, West Branch 820s,” Watson said. “One time, I had six motors.”
In general, he and his father took three go-karts to each race they competed in.
Watson’s father competed with one, while Watson often raced in two different go-kart classes.
Safety was always at the forefront, with the Watsons wearing helmets as they competed.
“I was in a couple wrecks, nothing serious,” Watson noted.
He said the sport was an expensive one to compete in.
“I spent enough money on that stuff, I could’ve bought three new cars,” Watson said.
“My dad worked on the motors, mostly,” he continued. “He had one room, all the karts were in there.”
The garage which Watson continues to work out of today was built in 1970.
A graduate of North Mont High School near Turbotville, Watson initially worked at the former Philco and Zenith plants in Watsontown prior to opening his own business.
His father formerly worked at ACF Industries in Milton.
