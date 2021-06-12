CARLISLE — Will Brock, son of Bill Brock of St. Mary's and Debbie Dolan of Lewisburg, graduated magna cum laude from Dickinson College in May with a Bachelor of Arts in economics.
Brock was also on the dean's list. He is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Bolsonaro fined for flouting mask at mass motorcycle rally
- Memorial blood drives planned
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- The Latest: Lukaku delivers message to Eriksen at Euro 2020
- Police seek 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14 people
- Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears heading into summer
- PA Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Day' game
Most Popular
Articles
- Few details released on 'officer involved shooting'
- Police searching for missing foster children
- Man dies after allegedly firing on troopers
- Milton man charged in alleged sexual assault
- Mifflinburg man charged with rape, strangulation
- Nicholas D. Ney
- Steven E. Rider
- Shearer appointed Milton mayor
- Susan R. Keifer
- Triple homicide suspect in custody
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.