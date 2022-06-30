Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Nichola Guinn, 50, of Sunbury, $184.99 restitutions to Weis Markets, probation until May 10, 2023, and fines, fees and costs for two counts of retail theft.
• Ashia Harrington, 37, of Sunbury, six months probation, no contact with victim and fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Cody Horne, 27, of Shamokin, fines, fees and costs for criminal mischief.
• Nathaniel Schultz, 37, of Mount Carmel, two days to six months imprisonment, two months driver’s license suspension, ans fees and costs for driving under the influence.
• Amanda Snyder, 39, of Coal Township, fines, fees and costs for possession of a controlled substance.
• David Snyder, 60, of Northumberland, fines, fees and costs for two counts of disorderly conduct.
• Clarence Sponenberg, 39, of Berwick, fines, fee and costs for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey Stevens, 41, of Atlas, probation for six months with one month house arrest, one year driver’s license suspension and fines, fees and costs for driving under the influence concurrent with three months’ house arrest and fines, fees and costs for endangering the welfare of children.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Garrett W. Dunkle, 20, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance, driving with operator privilege suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without a valid license after an investigation.
A trooper on patrol at 11:35 p.m. May 29 along westbound Walbash Road observed what was alleged to be a suspicious vehicle idling in a church parking lot.
Dunkle, in the operator’s seat, was charged after troopers claimed a strong odor of presumed marijuana was present around the vehicle, symptoms of impairment were exhibited and a blood test was returned with evidence of compounds associated with alleged use of marijuana.
Simple assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Zachary E. Perrin, 37, of New Columbia, was charged with simple assault and harassment after an investigation of an alleged domestic dispute.
Troopers were dispatched at 12:09 p.m. June 24 to a Woodland Heights Drive address after the alleged victim claimed Perrin pushed her down a stairway.
Perrin was charged after observation of the apparent injury and a recorded statement by the alleged victim.
State Police at Milton Criminal mischief
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — James Diggs, 29, of Lititz, was charged after troopers said he threw a cinder block against a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 owned by Aisha Short, 33, of Freeburg.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:40 a.m. June 27 at 162 Hidden Valley Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft of motor vehicle
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Lester Beck, 72, of New Columbia, reported the theft of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.
The vehicle was reported to be stolen at 9:30 a.m. June 26 at 186 Bridalpath Lane, White Deer Township, Union County.
Union County Divorce granted
• Nova Lower, James W. Lower II, 18 years
Marriage licenses
• Arthur Christopher Ramirez Jr., 23, Lewisburg; Julianna Marie Girton, 22, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• Elton R. Martin, Edna H. Martin to Ethan B. Martin, Emma Sue Martin, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Mid State Holding LLC, Kathleen A. Abram member to Designer Homes, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Julia A. Ward, Julie A. Ward to Julie A. Ward trustee, Robert E. Ward trustee, Ward irrevocable residential income and asset protector trust, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• V. David Brown, Diane M. Brown to V. David Brown, Diane M. Brown, Lindsay M. Pawling trustee, Brown irrevocable residential and income asset trust, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Cindy L. Day, Ernest C. Day to Larry E. Beachel, Theresa M. Beachel, property in White Deer Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.