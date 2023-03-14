Students awarded at Transition conference

2023 Union-Snyder Transition Conference award winners with Rebecca Kinney. From left, Sully Kelson, Kincade Cush, Kinney, Frances Daniels, Billy Lutcher and Owen Bowersox.

 PROVIDED BY HEATHER TAGGERT

SELINSGROVE — Central Susquehanna Valley special education students gathered at Susquehanna University on Tuesday for the 2023 Union-Snyder Transition conference. The conference is planned each year to inspire and provide knowledge on topics that will help them as they transition into life after high school.

Students from CSIU’s Work Foundations+ program, Milton, Midd-West, Selinsgrove, and Warrior Run school districts, along with SUN Area Technical Institute, attended the conference, titled Growing the Best Me in 2023. The theme was “Prepare for the Future.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.