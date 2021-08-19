State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — A North Carolina man was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop at 1:36 a.m. Aug. 18 along North Susquehanna Trail and May Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was stopped for a vehicle code violation and the 28-year-old man arrested after he was allegedly driving while under the influence of controlled substances. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
Hit and run
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash reported at 2:11 a.m. Aug. 15 at 1954 Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
A Jeep Cherokee was allegedly headed west when it left the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, then fled the scene.
Cows recovered
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Four cows discovered walking along Middle Road, Center Township, Snyder County, were taken to a farm, troopers noted.
The cows were discovered at 12:33 p.m. Aug. 17 at 3001 Middle Road. The owner can claim the cows by calling troopers at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 11:44 a.m. Aug. 16 along East Third Street at Russell Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Maryann R. Lampman, 74, was traveling east in the left lane in a 2017 Toyota Corolla, which turned left onto Russell Avenue and was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Focus driven by Adam M. Williams, 37, of Jersey Shore, police noted. Lampman sustained a minor hand injury, police noted, but was not transported to the hospital.
She was issued a warning for vehicle turning left, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 2 along I-180 eastbound at Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2001 Peterbilt driven by Neal V. Forlenza, 74, of Shavertown, was traveling east in the left lane when it crossed the center line and struck the rear of a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Gerald V. Re, 62, of Williamsport, causing the Jetta to hit a guide rail and enter the median. Both drivers were belted.
Forlenza will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Connecticut man sustained a suspected minor injury after crashing his dirt bike along Gap Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said John Montague, 21, of Newtown, Conn., was traveling east at 7:27 p.m. Aug. 16 on a 2019 Honda CRF 450L when the motorcycle went out of control in a left curve, left the roadway and came to rest off the roadway. Montague was allegedly not wearing his helmet properly and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
1-vehicle crash
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Montoursville man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 6:05 a.m. Aug. 11 along Route 87, south of Cold Springs Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Brett E. Mitstifer was traveling south when it left the roadway in a left curve and struck the pole. Mitstifer will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Hit and run
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit-and-run crash reported at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 15 along Route 405 at I-180 west, exit 13 off ramp, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
What is believed to be a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 405, went off the east side of the roadway, struck a 4x4 post with multiple PennDOT road signs, then fled in an unknown direction, police reported. Pieces of a vehicle were found at the scene and police said the suspect vehicle may be a 2002-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Hit and run
BROWN TOWNSHIP — An unidentified box truck allegedly struck a PennDOT vehicle slowing traffic for mowing activity, then fled the scene.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 along Route 414, west of Gamble Run Road, Brown Township, Lycoming County.
The unidentified box truck was traveling north when it sideswiped the 2012 International Harvester driven by Randy A. Johnston, 62, of Muncy, police noted.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — After responding to a domestic-related incident, troopers arrested five people from Williamsport.
Timothy Harman, 30; Deanna Harman, 32; Frances Woodring, 48; Savana Hauke, 22; and Cynesha Jackson, 28, were all charged, police noted.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Muncy girl was cited after an alleged altercation with a 54-year-old Muncy woman at 2:08 p.m. Aug. 2 along Bitler Hill Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Bad checks
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A bad check in the amount of $382.50 was issued to Kapp’s Auction Service, Millville, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 16 at the business, located at 2429 Elizabeths Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
GREENE TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested Tareek Garcia-Freeman, 25, of Brooklyn, N.Y., after marijuana was allegedly found during a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2020 Toyota Rav4 was stopped at 10:38 a.m. Aug. 15 at the rest area along I-80 eastbound, Greene Township, Clinton County, for multiple alleged violations.
DUI roving patrols
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers announced DUI roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints will be conducted over the Labor Day holiday weekend along Lycoming County roadways.
The checkpoint will target high DUI-related crash areas.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin man and woman sustained suspected minor injuries after their vehicle struck a tree when the brakes failed.
Troopers said the crash happened at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 16 along Cemetery Road, east of Furman Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. Robert L. Bingaman, 57, was driving south in a 2017 Jeep Renegade when he braked upon approaching a vehicle attempting a left turn. The brakes did not stop the vehicle, which made a slight left turn onto Furman Road, then struck a tree, police noted. Bingaman and passenger Norma J. Bingaman, 64, were belted and sustained suspected minor injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Shamokin with suspected minor injuries.
PFA violation
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation.
The reported violation occurred between noon July 4 and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 along Island Boulevard, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. An 83-year-old Sunbury woman was allegedly victimized.
Burglary
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was arrested after allegedly entering a storage facility without permission.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 16 along Shikellamy Avenue, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Keith Light, 26, was arrested for allegedly entering a unit belonging to a 41-year-old Sunbury woman.
State Police At Bloomsburg 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP — Two passengers were injured during a two-vehicle crash at 8:46 a.m. Aug. 17 along Wilburton Road at Columbia Avenue, Conyngham Township, Columbia County.
Robert C. Beaver, 58, of Aristes, was traveling west in a 2008 GMC K2500 when it attempted a left turn onto Columbia Avenue and was struck head-on by an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Jason S. Havens, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Heavy fog was reported. Passengers in the Ram, Edwin Collazo, 59, of Mount Carmel, and Jasmine J. Andrews, 31, of Schuylkill Haven, sustained suspected minor injuries, according to police. It is unknown whether or not Collazo was belted. Troopers said Andrews was not belted.
Havens will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash
SCOTT TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Orangeville woman escaped injury following a one-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Aug. 18 along the I-80 eastbound on-ramp, Scott Township, Columbia County.
Cassandra L. Poust, 22, of Orangeville, was traveling along the eastbound on-ramp in rainy conditions when her 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier went out of control in a left curve, left the south shoulder and struck an embankment. Poust was belted.
Theft
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of eight goats from property at 8:19 p.m. Aug. 13 along Zaners Bridge Road, Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County.
The owner of the goats, a 58-year-old Benton woman, said the goats went missing and there is no sign of them getting loose and no signs of anyone entering the property. Two goats remained, leading the owner to believe the goats were taken as they travel in groups and the two would have followed the others had they escaped.
Harassment
BLOOMSBURG — Troopers are investigating a pair of child abuse complaints reported by Pa. Childline.
One involves a boy between July 20-28 and the other a girl between July 25 and Aug. 3.
Harassment
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP — An unnamed suspect allegedly struck a juvenile in the face with the back of his hand at a gas station.
Troopers are investigating the alleged incident, reported at 4:30 p.m. July 16 along Hidlay Church Road, South Centre Township, Columbia County.
Indecent assault
BRIAR CREEK — Troopers are investigating an alleged sexual assault reported at 9:19 a.m. Aug. 10 along Columbia Boulevard, Briar Creek, Columbia County.
The alleged victim is an 18-year-old Berwick woman.
Retail theft
BRIAR CREEK — A Bloomsburg woman was arrested after allegedly altering the price as she rang items at Surplus Outlet.
The alleged incident was reported at 1 p.m. Aug. 6. The woman was employed at the business, police noted.
