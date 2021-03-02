LEWISBURG — Local talent of all sorts will be featured in an upcoming online benefit.
Tickets for Family Variety Night and the Virtual Gala to benefit the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA), which will premiere at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6 via Zoom, are available via www.bvrec.org.
The night will be hosted by Mike Glazer, a BVRA board member, who completed recording host portions of Family Variety Night last week.
A portion of the program will also encourage support for the Lewisburg Community Pool, ordinarily supported by BVRA Energy Gymnastics. As the coronavirus pandemic has limited programs such as gymnastics, pool funding has thus been stressed.
Glazer credited Olivia George and Dana Bosak, BVRA staff, for putting the night together. Shirley Brough, BVRA executive director, oversaw the operation. Co-sponsor University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Susquehanna has been among community institutions who have sponsored or otherwise helped out in the event.
“The people who have been involved in this have been wonderful,” Glazer said. “The community really comes together when there is something good to come together about.”
Glazer said performers ranged from ages 10 to age 70. His job as emcee also included promotion of an online fundraising auction. Each act was recorded live at the Mynddset Studios, Danville. Owner Mark Burke, also a co-sponsor, donated his time.
Younger performers doing a number of different dance styles were featured from the Karen Gronsky School of Dance. Well-known performers also included Leo Armbruster, retired district judge, a barbershop quartet and skateboard demonstration. Energy Gymnastics will also be featured for a segment.
“We are going to spotlight a lot of things that BVRA does that people in the community might not realize BFRA is connected with,” Glazer said. “The jewel is St. Mary (Street) Park is BVRA-run. The ice skating rink which luckily or unluckily, we had a lot of cold weather, people were out there enjoying ice skating.”
Summer Day Camp and other BVRA offerings will also be featured. Glazer also touched on the area called the West Field, a section of parkland west of North 15th Street which they hope will be developed into a walking trail. He added that some community help may be needed but the prospects for development of it were bright.
“BVRA does a lot of good stuff,” Glazer said. “There are a lot of dedicated people involved in it.”
Auction items open for bidding now include a Discover Disney World Orlando trip, a weekend getaway at Whispering Waters Lakehouse at Keuka Lake, N.Y., two weeks enrollment in BVRA Summer Camp, two children’s tickets to Clyde Peeling Reptiland and many others.
Auction winners announced during the program. There will also be random drawings for pool memberships once every 15 minutes.
