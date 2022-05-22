LEWISBURG — One of Lewisburg's tri-globe street lights was recently restored to a more original look.
Steven Beattie, Lewisburg special projects and grants manager, told borough council Tuesday night that the notion to restore one to how it looked in the early 1900s has been talked of for awhile. Judy Wagner, former mayor, and Betty Cook, a downtown resident, were supporters from the start.
A boulevard light, believed to be cast in 1915 by the Westinghouse Company, is now in black with glass globes along Market Street, near South Second Street. Beattie said a handful of glass globes are in storage.
Most of the light stanchions were painted black, but Beattie said he has found photos showing light poles in white and back and white. It has been said that the shift to green poles came in the 1980s with the rebuild of the river bridge and use of green poles.
Interpretive panels have also been put up at the site with more to come at other historic spots around the borough.
"We have a beautiful historic district," Beattie said. "But we don't have a lot of ways to tell the story of Lewisburg."
The panel explained how the lighting of Lewisburg followed the illumination of the Sunbury Hotel by Thomas Edison. The Citizens' Electric Company was formed shortly after to electrify the downtown area, then expanding to surrounding areas.
Elsewhere, action taken Tuesday evening by Lewisburg Borough Council included approval of a letter of support for a grant application by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA). The authority is seeking up to $12,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for improvement to St. Mary Street Park including the community pool.
BVRA is applying to Union County for the grant which will be matched 5% apiece by partners Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township (EBT).
The roof replacement project at the North Fifth Street storage building is being paid for. Council approved a first payment of $46,849, a second payment of $2,464, and a change order for $7,565 to H and P Construction. The change order was due to wood elements which had apparently been damaged for some time according to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert.
Lowthert has approved an engineering services agreement with Larson Design Group ffor not more than $2,500 for additional design services associated with an ARPA grant application associated with a project in the area of "The Piers," east of Limestone Run and north of Market Street.
Council approved a Historical Architecture and Review Board (HARB) recommendation of a fence for Regina Gazes at 736-738 Market St.
