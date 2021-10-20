READING — Boscov’s announced a $1 million goal for charity as it launches its 25th Friends Helping Friends event today.
“Throughout the markets we serve, over 3,000 non-profit organizations have been working to distribute shopping passes giving their supporters a 25% discount on almost everything we sell,” said Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO. “Now, more than ever, we need the services that these charities provide in all of our communities,” he added.
The 25% off one-day event represents Boscov’s biggest sale of the year and has become an annual occasion many use to do their holiday shopping and support their favorite charity at the same time. In addition to the largest discount of the year, all Boscov’s stores will offer extended store hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The sale is on in-store merchandise only. For more information, visit www.boscovs.com/FriendsHelpingFriends.
