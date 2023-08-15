LEWISBURG — Residents living in residential zones in East Buffalo Township can have their chickens, but not eat them, too.
The township supervisors on Monday amended its code of ordinances to allow residents to keep chickens and domestic livestock in the R-1 zoning district, with certain restrictions, including not butchering the fowl.
That vote followed one to amend the township zoning map to change the zoning of eight tracts of land from R-1 to agricultural-residential.
Both actions were the result of unanimous 3-0 votes by the supervisors following brief public comment periods at the public meeting. No one was present to speak out against the amendments, which had been discussed in the past.
Residents who have a lot size of 1,500 square feet will be able to have up to six chickens on their property. For 3- to 10-acre lots, 15 chickens will be allowed. On lots of 10 or more acres, residents will be allowed no more than 30 chickens.
Residents will need to keep the chickens enclosed in a pen, 25 feet away from property lines, 50 feet from occupied buildings other than the property owner’s, and 50 feet away from water sources.
Butchering chickens will be prohibited.
Domestic livestock such as cows, horses, sheep, pigs and goats will be allowed in residential zone 1 if a property owner’s lot is 10 acres or more. No more than three animals will be allowed and landowners must obtain a manure management plan through the Union County Conservation District.
A pasture area must also be provided.
Buildings housing livestock will need to be 100 feet from all property lines and no manure storage facility shall be located closer than 200 feet from any occupied dwelling or body of water.
The keeping of chickens or domestic livestock shall be subject to all state laws and regulations.
The change of the zoning designation for the eight tracts of land from R-1 to agricultural-residential stems from a request from Paul Lin, who requested supervisors change the zoning for all of his land to agricultural-residential.
Lin owns two tracts of land totaling 58 acres off of Hardscabble Road. Only one of the tracts was zoned agricultural-residential.
Lin previously told the supervisors the land was divided by Turtle Creek. The property has been farmland since 1796.
Supervisor Chairwoman Char Gray said the eight tracts include land owned by other property owners.
Supervisor James Knight noted that the change in designation means, “Instead of one-third-acre lots, the minimum lot size will be 3 acres.”
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
