U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam Middle District of Pennsylvania Illegal re-entry
WILLIAMSPORT — A federal grand jury has charged Mario Hernandez-Gonzaga, 40, with illegal re-entry into the United States after a previous deportation, on May 11, 2009.
Hernandez-Gonzaga is accused of illegally re-entering the U.S. from Mexico, sometime before Nov. 5. He was found May 12 in Snyder County after allegedly failing to appear in Northumberland County court on driving under the influence charges.
Possessing a firearm
WILLIAMSPORT — Alex Santiago, 40, of Mount Carmel, has been charged by a federal grand jury with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Authorities said on June 15 Santiago was in possession of a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber firearm loaded with 11 rounds. As a previously convicted felon, he was prohibited with possessing a firearm.
State Police at Milton Burglary
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported filing charges as the result of an alleged burglary to two campers, and damage to a tractor, which occurred at 2:45 p.m. June 15 at 2725 River Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Daryl Campbell, 22, of Berwick, Christopher James, 21, of Philadelphia, as well as a 17-year-old Berwick boy were charged in connection with the incident.
Tina Oberdorf, 65, of Pennsdale, Laurie Motto, 49, of Muncy, and Melissa Whitmoyer, 40, of Watsontown, were listed by troopers as victims in the incident.
State Police at Selinsgrove Vehicle vs. deer
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:51 p.m. June 18 along Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Subaru Legacy driven by Kathleen Downs, 68, struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Selinsgrove girl has been charged after allegedly pushing a 60-year-Selinsgrove woman against the wall, punching her repeatedly and kicking her in the stomach.
The girl is also accused of destroying the woman’s laptop during the incident, which occurred at 5 p.m. June 20 along South Front Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — Ashley Ruch, 30, of Selinsgrove, reported a theft of her identity.
The report was made at 3 p.m. June 2 at 290 Littletown Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Bad checks
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Eeric Ballou, 26, of Sunbury, has been charged after allegedly issuing a check for $453.51 to have a television shipped to California. The check was allegedly returned for insufficient funds.
The incident occurred at 10 a.m. June 9 at The Ship Zone, 2078 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal trespass
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Terrance Biccum, 54, of Mount Carmel, was charged with trespassing as the result of an incident which occurred at 8:30 p.m. June 15 at 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
