LEWISBURG — Felony aggravated assault and robbery charges were filed in November against a Snyder County man.
State troopers alleged that midday on Nov. 15, Jeremy A. Welch, 23, of Selinsgrove, confronted a security officer at the main entrance of the Emergency Department at Evangelical Community Hospital. No speculation was offered as to why the confrontation began.
Papers filed claimed Welch then forcibly removed a taser from the holster of the officer, identified as William Douglas, and fled on foot outdoors.
Douglas and another officer gave chase and restrained Welch. Douglas was allegedly kicked several times, sustaining suspected contusions to the left elbow.
The other officer, identified as Edward Netzband, allegedly sustained injuries to a finger and his back.
A total of six felony counts were filed against Welch. Misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and summary harassment counts were also filed.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.
