MILTON — Members of the Milton Area School District school board are examining options for trimming a $2 million deficit the district is facing for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board on Tuesday approved the proposed 2021-2022 budget, which has expenses set at $37.5 million and revenue at $35.5 million. Taxes are proposed to be raised by the maximum 4.1% allowed by law, to generate an $489,942 in revenue.
The vote on the final budget is expected to occur in May.
Eric Moser, chair of the Finance Committee, said he believes the board should not raise taxes to the maximum.
He suggested several options for trimming the budget, and noted that the sports budget is proposed to increase by $200,000.
Moser indicated much of the increase is attributed to purchasing new uniforms. He suggested those funds could be raised through individual donations.
He also suggested trimming the amount placed into budgetary reserve from $500,000 to $200,000.
Moser addressed a plan in the budget to add three new positions, at a cost of $300,000.
While he acknowledged that a proposed elementary super substitute is necessary, Moser questioned the additions of a dean of students and online learning specialist.
Moser noted the district recently went from three to two elementary schools, with the closing of the Montandon school. He suggested a principal may have been freed up to assume some of the proposed responsibilities of the dean of students.
Board member Brett Hosterman countered that while the district did reduce its number of elementary school buildings, it has continued to maintain two elementary principals.
Moser further questioned the need for the online learning facilitator.
“We just came through the worst online learning experience in history,” he said, referring to the district’s switch to online learning at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We made it through just fine,” Moser said. “We already accomplished the task.”
Board member Ken Snyder agreed with Moser’s suggestion the district could do without adding a dean of students and online learning facilitator.
“We need to make cuts to our budget some way, somehow,” Moser said. “We owe it to our taxpayers.”
He asked fellow board members to examine the budget and come up with proposed cuts to be addressed during future board committee sessions.
Board President Christine Rantz also spoke on the importance of the board members taking a close look at the budget.
“We owe our taxpayers a lot of attention to this,” she said. “It is an important issue.”
The board also heard from representatives of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project, who are leading an effort to establish a community college to serve students from Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Montour counties.
While there are other community colleges serving the area, representative Meghan Beck told the board they are not operated by members of the local community.
“Those places do not have a local governing board of trustees,” she said. “What we are looking to do is have local decisions made in our region.”
Beck said students who attend other community colleges may be able to take their first year of classes in a local setting. However, she said many have one-hour commutes to attend second-year classes.
She and Lenaire Ahlum, another representative of the effort, also explained that the project is looking to have the commissioners in the four counties to be served by the college levy a $1.14 per-household tax to fund the effort.
According to information presented during the meeting, by levying the tax, the following would be raised, by county: Northumberland, $624,000; Union, $240,000; Snyder, $228,000; and Montour, $108,200.
“That’s as affordable as it gets for something that produces such a great return on investment,” Beck said, of the proposed $1.14 tax.
According to Ahlum, a recent study showed a community college could generate $78.5 million in economic activity over a 10-year period.
She said the effort has already received 40 letters of support from municipalities and businesses. Ahlum asked the Milton board to consider writing letters to county commissioners in support of levying the household tax to support the college.
“What we are hoping to do is build enough positive support for the community college that these counties will not have an aversion to raising a tax… to support the community college,” she said.
Ahlum also noted the effort is looking at several possible municipalities where classrooms could be located.
“Milton is included in that area,” she said. “It is a population center.”
Later in the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the board should consider writing a letter of endorsement for the initiative.
“I do think it would be really good for this region to have a community college available,” she said.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring Ashley Reese, of New Columbia, Food Service director, $67,685, effective Feb. 22.
• The following coaches: Greg Wilt, boys tennis, $4,300; Mattison Ishman, boys track, $7,473; Bryan Walter and Jonathan Dick, assistant boys track, $4,300 each; Rod Harris, girls track, $7,473; Patrick McCarthy, Ted Hartley, Brad Rocco and E. Bing Pursel, assistant girls track, $2,150 each; Jeff Bower, seventh and eighth grade girls soccer, $2,959; Eric Yoder and Brett Ballo, seventh and eighth grade boys soccer, $1,479.50 each; W. Chip Rearick, baseball, $5,356; Dave Reiner, assistant baseball, $2,150; Maggie Gola, softball, $5,364; Maddie East and Chelsea Buck, assistant softball, $2,150 each; Brandee Krall, eighth grade field hockey, $21,959; and Alicia Ditty, seventh grade field hockey, $2,959.
Owen Seward, a fourth-grade student at White Deer Elementary School, was named February Citizen of the Month. The son of Jeremy and Laura Seward, he led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
Also recognized during the meeting were: Nathan Scholl, Rotary Student of the Month; and Regina Wendt, Outstanding Senior.
Andrea Wenzel, Special Education paraprofessional, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
