LEWISBURG — The East Buffalo Township supervisors will be deciding in the near future whether or not to adopt a new fire safety ordinance.
Township Supervisor Chairwoman Char Gray said the ordinance would allow the William Cameron Engine Company to inspect commercial and non-residential properties, at a cost.
Gray said the township was approached by Fire Chief James Blount and Captain Harold Erdley Jr. during Monday night's meeting about the fire ordinance. They told supervisors that Lewisburg Borough has already adopted the ordinance, and inspections have started.
"There are about 300 businesses in East Buffalo Township that will be affected by the ordinance," Gray said. "Depending on what type of business and its size would determine how often and how much it would cost to have the fire inspection done.
"A business such as a hotel or assisted living facility would undergo an inspection every year while businesses that don't have as much public traffic their inspections would be done every three years," Gray added.
The cost to inspect would vary depending on the square footage of the business.
"If a business is around 2,000-square-feet, it would cost the business $50, a business 2,000- to 5,000-square-feet would cost $100 and the prices go up according to square footage," said Gray.
The costs would be paid by the businesses. The fire department has a list of things it will be looking for when inspecting, including whether sprinkler systems are installed and if they work properly, if outlets and electrical breakers overloaded, and if exits are properly marked.
The Suervisors looked over the number of fire calls in East Buffalo Township over the last four years.
"There were 26 fires in East Buffalo Township during the past four years and only two of them were in commercial businesses," stated Gray. "We need to look at the cost benefit and analysis before we make any decisions. We're going to take a month and look over things and will likely make a decision on whether we are going to adopt the ordinance next month."
In other business, the township supervisors approved the application for two grants from the state.
"East Buffalo Township is applying for a grant from the Department of Economic and Community Development for $250,000 which will go towards additional work at the Turtle Creek Park property," Gray said. "The second grant the township is applying for is a $250,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the Spruce Hills Park."
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.