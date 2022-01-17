EAST EARL — Greenhouse Growers Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Shady Maple Smorgasboard, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl.
The workshop will feature current topics and information for greenhouse production and management.
The Penn State Flower Trials results will be presented at this meeting to provide the most
recent performance data. A silent auction is part of the program, and proceeds will benefit the Penn State Flower Trials. Pesticide recertification credits will be available for Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland.
Register at https://extension.psu.edu/greenhouse-growers-day, or by calling customer
service at 877-345-0691. Pre-registration is preferred. The registration deadline is Jan. 23.
