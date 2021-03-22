‘Hometown Heroes’ to be recognized in Milton

MILTON — Heroes come in many different forms, from veterans who have served on active duty to firefighters and EMTs to teachers making many sacrifices to properly educate children.
Heroes from all walks of life will be recognized through a project being launched by the Milton Rotary Club.
The Milton Rotary Club will be selling up to 40 30- by 60-inch banners to be hung on light posts throughout the Milton business district.
Each banner will have a standard background featuring “Milton Rotary Salutes Our Hometown Heroes.” Information about the hero, their photo and an optional “sponsored by” area will also be included.
“Rotary, like every other club and organization, has taken a real hit during COVID,” Brick Kepler, a Rotary board member, said. “We were brainstorming fundraiser ideas because... for two years in a row now we haven’t been able to do our big fundraiser, which is Casino Night.”
In addition, he said the club was unable to hold its annual Election Day pancake meal.
The Casino Night annually raised between $2,000 and $3,000 for Rotary, Kepler said. The pancake meal brought in just under that amount.
At a Rotary Club meeting, Kepler said a member suggested the club adapt a Rotary International program involving hanging banners to recognize veterans and active-duty military members.
“We thought maybe we could adapt that to a Hometown Hero program, but to include not just military heroes, but also first responders, teachers or other people that are heroes in the eyes of the community,” Kepler said.
Banners are now available for community members to sponsor, for $200.
Up to 40 spaces will be available, with the banners to be hung throughout Milton for one year. Kepler said the banners will be mixed with other community banners, such as those promoting the Milton Harvest Festival.
The club hopes to order its first round of banners by April 1. If that occurs, Kepler said they will be available to be hung in the community in May.
The club will receive $90 from the proceeds of the sale of each banner.
“We often support many area programs,” Kepler said. “One that comes to mind is the YMCA... They’ve been doing a lot for the community recently. We help to support the Ronald McDonald House.”
Other Rotary projects include purchasing U.S. flags to be hung on the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge, and purchasing new dictionaries for elementary students in the Milton and Warrior Run school districts.
For more information on ordering a banner, call Kepler at 570-490-5009 or email Ginnetta Reed at glreed@rmhdanville.com.
